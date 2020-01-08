Hit-and-run crash in Claremont leaves man in his 50s dead; driver at large

By ABC7.com staff
CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in his 50s was killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Claremont, authorities said.

Los Angeles County firefighters discovered the victim about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Towne Avenue, according to the Claremont Police Department.

The Fire Department did not receive a call, "they actually were passing by and found the victim but we have no idea how long he had been in the street," police Sgt. David DeMetz told reporters at the crash site.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

A description of the vehicle and driver, who remained at large, were not available.

"We want that driver to do the right thing," DeMetz said, "and to come in to the Claremont Police Department so that we can find out what happened."

Anyone with surveillance video or information about the incident is asked to call Claremont police at (909) 399-5411.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claremonthit and runpedestrian killedcrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News