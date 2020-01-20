Hit-and-run crash leaves at least 3 dead, 3 injured in Temescal Valley

A hit-and-run crash in Temescal Valley left at least three people dead and three others injured, authorities said.

TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after a hit-and-run crash left at least three people dead and three others injured in Temescal Valley, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway at about 10:28 p.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

Three victims in a vehicle were extricated by firefighters and transported to a hospital, officials said. One person died at the scene and two others died at a hospital.

It was not immediately clear how many cars were involved in the crash.

Temescal Canyon Road was closed between Trilogy Parkway and Squaw Mountain Road for an investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
