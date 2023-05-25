23-year-old bicyclist dies days after hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles

A 23-year-old bicyclist died several days after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 23-year-old bicyclist died several days after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles.

The victim, Inmer Samuel Cruz, was traveling across Main Street on 43rd Street the night of April 13 when he was struck by a silver sedan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the driver failed to stop and render aid.

Cruz was taken to the hospital after the collision and died on Friday.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model Mercedes Benz.