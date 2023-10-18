12-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver while walking to school in Santa Ana, critically injured

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A hit-and run driver struck a 12-year-old girl who was walking to school in Santa Ana on Wednesday morning, leaving her critically injured, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Newhope Street. Fitz Intermediate School, where the victim is a student, is located on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The child was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are seen at a crash site in Santa Ana, where a 12-year-old girl was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking to school on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. KABC

The driver remained at large after fleeing the scene. The vehicle involved in the collision is described as possibly a blue Honda that was last seen heading eastbound on McFadden Avenue, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

