12-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver while walking to school in Santa Ana, critically injured

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A hit-and run driver struck a 12-year-old girl who was walking to school in Santa Ana on Wednesday morning, leaving her critically injured, authorities said.
The collision was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Newhope Street. Fitz Intermediate School, where the victim is a student, is located on the southwest corner of the intersection.
The child was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver remained at large after fleeing the scene. The vehicle involved in the collision is described as possibly a blue Honda that was last seen heading eastbound on McFadden Avenue, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.