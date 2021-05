LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles River recreation zones are opening next week for kayaking and fishing season.Starting Memorial Day through the end of September, the recreation zones at Elysian Valley and the Sepulveda Basin will be open on a daily basis from sunrise to sunset.People often use these recreation zones for kayaking, fishing, bird watching or as a walking path.Safety protocols will be in place.Last year's recreation season was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.