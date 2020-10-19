'Hocus Pocus' cast reunites for one-night Halloween takeover

Bette Midler, who played Winifred Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus," posted a photo on social media giving fans a first look at the highly anticipated reunion.
Midler is joined by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who played Sarah and Mary Sanderson respectively.
The virtual reunion, "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters," will take place on Oct. 30 and will feature celebrities including Glenn Close, Billy Eichner, Meryl Streep and John Stamos.
Tickets for the "Hulaween takeover" cost $10 and 100% of ticket sales will benefit the New York Restoration Project.
