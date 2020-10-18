New images show last time missing Woodland Hills mother seen in Zion National Park

The photos of Holly Courtier, 38, are from surveillance cameras at the park. Several other photos of her identifying tattoos were also released, including a star on her right ankle, a double infinity sign on her left wrist, a sun and moon symbol on her right wrist and a lightning bolt and feather on her forearms.
She was last seen on Oct. 6.
Officials say she was dropped off by a private shuttle bus at the Grotto park area within Zion National Park, and that she was scheduled to be picked up via shuttle bus the same day but never returned.
Since her disappearance, family and friends have been desperately seeking answers or clues that might lead them to her.
Daughter Kailey Chambers, 19, has joined the search for her mother.
"My mom is one of the most selfless and loving people I know, and I just want her to come home," Chambers said.
Chambers says her mother is an experienced hiker and was enjoying more time on the trails. She added that her mother lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic and had recently bought a van to visit national parks around the country.
Chambers said she spoke to someone who saw her mother the day she disappeared, and that the person said her mother was very excited and had the biggest smile on her face.
Courtier is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a Pistil gray trucker hat, a black Patagonia puff jacket, a dark tank top, gray Danner Trail hiking boots, and a blue Osprey multi-day pack.
She may also have a cream-colored open-front hoodie, a Rumple Nanoloft puffy blanket and a camouflage hammock.
Anyone with information is asked to call the National Park Service at (888) 653-0009.