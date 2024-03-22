Hollywood Boulevard to get wider sidewalks, new bus and bike lanes

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Council members on Thursday announced plans aimed at improving pedestrian safety and mobility options on Hollywood Boulevard.

City Council members Hugo Soto-Martinez and Nithya Raman, who represent the Hollywood area, announced bike lanes, bus lanes, wider sidewalks with more opportunities for outdoor dining, and other safety improvements such as crosswalks, will be coming to Hollywood Boulevard.

The city is aiming to install the improvements by early 2025.

The "Access to Hollywood" project, which the city described as an "ambitious plan," seeks to make the popular street more welcoming for residents and tourists.

"We know that if people come here, they will eat here, they will shop here, and they will spend their money here," Soto-Martinez said in a statement. "By building Hollywood around people instead of cars, we can revitalize this iconic destination."

Officials said the plan would introduce bike lanes along Hollywood Boulevard, extending from La Brea Avenue on the border of West Hollywood to Fountain Avenue in Silver Lake.

Bus lanes would also be placed from Orange Drive to Gower Street, which officials said would improve public transit efficiency, reliability and give residents more options for commuting.

A new center turn lane along most of the stretch will help lessen delays caused by turning movements and allow for faster emergency response times, officials said.

The project was primarily funded by an $8 million investment by Metro's Active Transportation Program.

The effort is part of a broader plan to revitalize Hollywood and address homelessness, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.