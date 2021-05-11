Hollywood Bowl releases 2021 season lineup. Here are the summer concerts you can watch

"From world premieres and orchestral favorites with Gustavo and the LA Phil to epic movie nights, pop, jazz, Bowl traditions, and a lineup of top international acts, there is a special night out for all tastes," a news release said.
The lineup of artists that will perform at the venue this summer include Christina Aguilera, Gustavo Dudamel, Kool & the Gang, Ziggy Marley, H.E.R., James Blake and more. Check out the full season calendar online.
To kick off reopening, the venue will also host four free concerts for health care workers, first responders, and essential workers.
On May 27, music lovers will be able to create a personalized package of concerts for the summer season.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 1.
The venue served as a food distribution site during the height of the pandemic last year.
"After the many challenges of this past year, we all feel a profound sense of joy and gratitude to be able to once again share music with you, and especially to be able to offer these opening concerts to our heroes on the front lines, who have given their all to keep us safe this past year," Dudamel said in a statement.
The season officially kicks off July 3 with Kool & the Gang. They'll ring in the season with the traditional fireworks spectacular.
To start the bowl's true calendar in July, tickets for fully vaccinated audience members will only be sold at a maximum 67% capacity. Masks will be required.
If California's physical distancing rules are upgraded in June, the bowl will be able to sell single tickets to fill-in seats.
Audience members can still bring their picnic baskets and bottles of wine.
We'll see about 50 different musical artists or groups back in the Hollywood Bowl half-shell this summer.