Fire damages several palm trees near Hollywood Bowl

Firefighters quickly knocked down a "stubborn" fire near the Hollywood Bowl, an unusual sight for concertgoers, but no injuries or structure damage was reported.

Firefighters quickly knocked down a "stubborn" fire near the Hollywood Bowl, an unusual sight for concertgoers, but no injuries or structure damage was reported.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue near the 101 Freeway as thousands of people at the venue were leaving a sold-out "Sound of Music" singalong at the Bowl.

The venue itself was never in any danger, but several people posted on Twitter that the flames came out of nowhere. Video posted on social media showed the fire engulfing several palm trees near the venue before the flames were extinguished.

At one point the Los Angeles Fire Department asked the California Highway Patrol to shut down one lane of freeway traffic while they battled the flames.

The department later tweeted "That somewhat stubborn fire near the @HollywoodBowl, our 1,423rd emergency of the day, thankfully involves only vegetation, and has not risen to the level of issuing an @LAFD ALERT."

The cause is under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.