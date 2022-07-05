Cast of musical 'Kinky Boots' kick up their heels with live performances at Hollywood Bowl

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- "Kinky Boots" started as a movie almost 20 years ago. It later went on to become a Broadway musical, where it won six Tony Awards. Now it's headed to the Hollywood Bowl, with Wayne Brady leading the ensemble cast in this true story of a drag performer and factory owner's unlikely friendship.Brady thinks the depth of the story might surprise the audience... but promises they'll be touched by the show's message."Which is to accept everyone. No matter what you look like, no matter who you love. And it's going to sound corny, but it's a message the world needs right now, at this very second," said Brady.The production will be the 21st LA Philharmonic/Hollywood Bowl fully staged Broadway musical mounted at the venue. And for all these veteran performers, it's the thought of playing the iconic "Bowl" that gives them chills."It's been my dream all my life, to be on stage at the Bowl," said Jake Shears. "I've performed the past 20 years and always, I looked at that stage, I'd go to the Hollywood Bowl and be like I want to be on that stage so bad. And I never imagined it would be in a musical, but it's happening.""I think in a lot of performers dreams they think of the Hollywood Bowl but I don't think any of us ever feel 'oh we're for sure doing that! I didn't think I was anywhere close to do something like that," said Hayley Orrantia. "So to be here now is a little special and a little surreal."Jim J. Bullock has been coming to the Bowl for decades; but performing there wasn't even on his radar."Of course I went to the Hollywood Bowl, back when they had the $1 seats in the very back, "said Bullock. "We would all pack a lunch go up the mountain and stay in the dollar seats. This is truly great."And now that we are inching our way out of the pandemic, the stars are thrilled to be singing in front of a live audience. But... carefully."As long as we do it safely, and responsibly," said Brady. "I think if you can look out for your fellow man and have a good laugh, and enjoy a good song I think that's beautiful."The music *and lyrics for "Kinky Boots" was written by Cyndi Lauper. You can see this live musical performances on July 8, 9, and 10 at the Hollywood Bowl.