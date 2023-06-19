Woman tries to join singer performing at Hollywood Bowl, falls through canopy: VIDEO

A woman was a real show stopper at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday after she fell through a canopy trying to join a singer on stage.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was a real show stopper at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday after she fell through a canopy a singer was performing on.

Video showed the woman climb onto stage from behind and then fall through a canopy.

The incident happened at the Hollywood Jazz Festival Saturday night during a performance by Paul Janeway from St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

She apparently walked away fine, but another person in the crowd needed to be taken by an ambulance for their unknown injuries.