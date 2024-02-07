From Beck to Common to Boyz II Men, the 2024 Hollywood Bowl summer season lineup is here

From Beck to Common to Boyz II Men, the Los Angeles Philharmonic unveiled the lineup of its 2024 summer season at the Hollywood Bowl.

From Beck to Common to Boyz II Men, the Los Angeles Philharmonic unveiled the lineup of its 2024 summer season at the Hollywood Bowl.

From Beck to Common to Boyz II Men, the Los Angeles Philharmonic unveiled the lineup of its 2024 summer season at the Hollywood Bowl.

From Beck to Common to Boyz II Men, the Los Angeles Philharmonic unveiled the lineup of its 2024 summer season at the Hollywood Bowl.

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) -- From Beck to Common to Boyz II Men, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Tuesday unveiled the lineup of its summer season at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring its usual array of classical showcases led by Gustavo Dudamel, but also specialty performances featuring giants of the music business.

"This year, I celebrate my 15th summer at the Hollywood Bowl," Dudamel, the LA Phil's music and artistic director, said in a statement. "The Bowl has always been a place that transports us to new and different musical worlds, and this season will take us on some truly wonderful journeys together.

"From Beethoven and Bernstein's musical explorations of joy to the farthest edges of the Marvel multiverse. From the whimsical march through the Carnival of the Animals to the deeply personal songs of Natalia Lafourcade, the Hollywood Bowl is a stage where the past and present come together to carry us toward a more beautiful future,'' he said.

The season will open in June with a 100th birthday celebration for legendary composer Henry Mancini, then wind through performances throughout the summer spanning genres of rock, pop, hip-hop, jazz and opera.

Included in the mix will be the traditional July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular concerts, featuring Harry Connick Jr. Also on the schedule is the first West Coast "Roots Picnic,'' a hip-hop tribute featuring The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Arrested Development and more.

Dudamel will also lead the world debut of the "Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience,'' which LA Phil officials said will "transport audiences on a cinematic journey through the franchise's first 23 films, weaving together the legendary characters of the Marvel universe into one story from an all-new perspective.''

Also on the calendar are the traditional Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, the Tchaikovsky Spectacular and the annual appearance by legendary film composer John Williams, joined this year by fellow composer and conductor David Newman.

Patti LaBelle will also return to the Bowl in July as part of the Sunday Sunset concert series, and the summer season will begin to wrap in September with the traditional Fireworks Finale featuring Boyz II Men, an ABBA tribute concert and a "The Sound of Music'' sing-a-long hosted by actress Melissa Peterman.

Season subscription packages are available now, along with tickets for the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival. Group sales also began Tuesday. "Create Your Own'' ticket packages will be available starting March 19, while single-ticket sales will begin May 7.

Ticketing information is available online at hollywoodbowl.com or by phone at 323-850-2000.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.