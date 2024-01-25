Hollywood Burbank Airport starting work on new terminal to open by 2026

Built more than 90 years ago, the terminal at the Hollywood Burbank Airport is being replaced with a new $1.2 billion facility.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- After more than 90 years, the terminal at the Hollywood Burbank Airport will be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility built across from the existing structure.

Since 1930, local officials say this airport has served its purpose.

"With eight carriers and 6 million annual passengers the airport is all grown up," said Felicia Williams with the Burbank Glendale Pasadena Airport Authority. "Providing more than 12,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in economic impact for Southern California."

Congressman Tony Cardenas adds "This is replacing the old with the new here at Burbank airport. It's an old, beautiful, smaller airport but now it's going to be one of the most modern airports in the world. Serving not only the San Fernando Valley but the entire Southern California region. "

The price tag for the new airport terminal will be $1.2 billion. Burbank voters in 2016 voted for this. The new terminal will meet today's safety and environmental guidelines.

Airport executive director Frank Miller says: "When we talk about safety, for a building that was opened in 1930 obviously the earthquake codes have changed and the new terminal building will of course will be able comply with all of that. The FAA standpoint is that the building is too close to an active runway and taxiway. And this gives us the ability to move the terminal farther away from the active runway and meet the current criteria of the FAA."

The new terminal is scheduled to open Oct. 1, 2026.