Police search for suspect after 2 men stabbed in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were stabbed in Hollywood on Monday night, prompting a search for a suspect.

Los Angeles police say the stabbing happened just after 10 p.m. near Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue.

Video from AIR7 HD showed several police vehicles at the scene, and crime scene tape cordoned off the area as people nearby walked the streets dressed in Halloween costumes.

The two victims are believed to be in their early 20s. Their condition is unknown.

Further details on what led to the stabbing were unavailable.

No detailed suspect description was released.