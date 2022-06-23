fatal shooting

Dispute between 2 men ends in fatal shooting in Hollywood, LAPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Dispute between 2 men ends in fatal shooting in Hollywood, LAPD says

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dispute between two men in Hollywood led to a deadly shooting Wednesday night, police say.

It happened around 7 p.m. near the W Hotel at the intersection of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue.

LAPD says the suspect fired multiple times at the victim. The victim then tried to jump into his car and drive away from the scene, but was hit and crashed into parked vehicles.

He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries, officials said.

The victim was identified as only a man in his 20s or 30s. It's unclear if the incident was gang-related.

Police say the shooter fled in a white or light-colored vehicle. Further details were not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyfatal shootinghollywoodlapdshootinglos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Palmdale man murdered in car next to his son on Father's Day
Nonprofit offers to fully pay mortgages of El Monte officers killed
Gascón defends his handling of El Monte shooting suspect case
Long Beach police find man mortally wounded in vehicle after shootout
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by lightning strike in Pico Rivera identified
Another lightning strike injury reported in Ridgecrest
Surveillance video shows man sucker-punch random stranger in Koreatown
Several Fontana neighborhoods without power after lightning strikes
Police search for missing man with autism left inside stolen U-Haul
Black bear breaks into vacation home as family sleeps
Stolen car reaches speeds over 100 mph in wild chase through South Bay
Show More
LA City Council tentatively approves healthcare worker wage hike
900 places in LA County offering COVID vaccine for kids under 5
Pacific Grove shark attack leaves swimmer with 'significant injuries'
Expansion underway for world's largest water recycling plant in OC
Could 3 prisoners who escaped Alcatraz in 1962 still be alive?
More TOP STORIES News