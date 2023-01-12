Man found dead after firefighters extinguish flames at Hollywood apartment building

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was found dead Thursday in a Hollywood apartment after a fire erupted inside the building, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the four-story structure in the 5000 block of West Harold Way shortly before 9 a.m. and extinguished the flames in the second-floor unit in 24 minutes, Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

"In battling the flames, firefighters discovered one adult male deceased within the involved apartment," the statement said. "His site affiliation and circumstances of his death have yet to be determined."

No other injuries were reported.

The deceased victim's identity was not immediately released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

