LAFD evacuates residents through windows during fire at Hollywood apartment building

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters went to great lengths to evacuate a nearly 100-year-old apartment building in Hollywood during a fire.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the second story of an apartment complex on Lexington Avenue.

Firefighters climbed up on ladders and helped people evacuate through the windows. Fire and smoke were quickly spreading on the top level of the two-story building, which was built in 1924.

One firefighter was treated for dehydration. Paramedics also took a 79-year-old woman to a hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

About 50 firefighters responded to the scene and had the flames under control in less than half an hour. No serious injuries were reported.