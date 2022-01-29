5th suspect arrested in deadly follow-home robbery outside Sunset Blvd. restaurant in Hollywood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11386531" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four men have been charged in connection with a deadly robbery that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man outside of restaurant in Hollywood last month.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of follow-home robberies that occurred in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Glendale and Fontana, as well as the fatal shooting of a man near a Hollywood restaurant, authorities announced Saturday.Marquis Ford, 24, was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Jose Ruiz Gutierrez, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. Ford, an L.A. resident, was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.Gutierrez, 23, was waiting in a car outside Bossa Nova restaurant, in the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard, at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 23 when his girlfriend stepped out and was accosted by a group of men who tried to rob her, investigators said.Gutierrez, who was armed with a weapon, got out of the car to intervene and was fatally shot before the suspects fled, an LAPD spokesperson said.Authorities believe Ford was tied -- with four others -- to a rash of follow-home robberies that plagued the city.An LAPD task force on follow-home robberies, with assistance from an LAPD SWAT unit and Beverly Hills, Glendale and Fontana police, made four arrests on Dec. 21 in various locations in Los Angeles and Fontana.The suspects were Jayon Sanders, 21, Abraham Castillo, 20, Tyree Singleton, 20, and Joshua Saulsberry, 21.Sanders, Castilllo and Singleton have all been charged with murder, robbery and attempted robbery. Saulsberry is charged with robbery.