Sneak peek: Inside this year's Día de los Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- From the decorations to the makeup, Hollywood Forever Cemetery will come to life this weekend for its annual Día de los Muertos celebration.

The "Día y Noche de los Muertos" event will be held Saturday, Oct. 28. This year's theme centers around the traditional use of masks.

The "Máscaras de México - Vida y Muerte en La Máscara" art exhibit will tell the story of the rituals and practices passed down from generation to generation and features masks from all over Mexico.

"They come from Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Zacatecas," said Olivia Márquez with Hollywood Forever.

Although Día de los Muertos is about remembering the past, it is also celebrating the present.

"For me, it's about celebrating the people that I've had to let go, the people that have gone on, so it's not only an honor for those loved ones, but also to continue the legacy of the culture of Mexico," said Gabriel Avila, the director of dance for the event.

For more information, visit Hollywood Forever Cemetery's website.