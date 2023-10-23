Hollywood Forever Cemetery's Día de los Muertos celebration Saturday with rich culture and spirit

Last year, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery turned into an elaborate place to honor those who have passed away for its Día de Muertos celebration.

Saturday kicks off a full day of altars, art, dance and more festivities that will bring out dozens of guests.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For decades, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery turns into an elaborate place to honor those who have passed away for its annual Día de Muertos celebration.

Saturday kicks off a full day of altars, art, dance, and more festivities that will bring out dozens of guests.

Festivities begin Saturday morning and will last through midnight.

Día de los Muertos will take place from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., while Noche de los Metros will take place from 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. The two events require separate tickets.

There will be dancing and musical performances. It will include performances from singers DannyLux, Irene Diaz, and more.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican cultural holiday celebrated every Nov. 1 and 2.

The centuries-old holiday is filled with rich symbolism. Altars are covered with traditional gifts, food, and meaningful items of their loved ones. Those that are no longer with us are remembered through prayer, storytelling, and music.

One key element to every altar are marigolds, or "flowers of the dead," which are flowers with a strong scent. Many believe they attract the deceased and the scent leads them back home.

According to Mexican folklore, the shredded petals left on the floor create a trail providing guidance to those who are no longer with us.

Learn more about the event and buy tickets here.

ABC 7 is the event media sponsor.