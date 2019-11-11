Barham Fire: Crews gain control of Hollywood Hills brush fire after 80 acres burned

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire crews worked through Sunday to gain control of a brush fire that broke out in the Hollywood Hills area Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Over 230 Los Angeles Fire Department air and ground personnel battled the blaze that broke out near 3694 North Barham Blvd.

The blaze scorched through 80 acres of brush and firefighters said they had reached 80% containment by Sunday evening.

The blaze was burning at a slow rate with no wind, according to LAFD. Officials said the fire, which was burning near Warner Bros. Studios, was moving away from structures and spreading toward Griffith Park.

Crews will continue to work through Monday as terrain was very steep and making for a challenging mop-up.

A massive column of thick smoke could be seen for several miles, from Santa Monica to the San Fernando Valley after the fire first broke out Saturday.

"It looked frightening, like a real inferno to me. It just looked very much out of control," said Marcie Koon.

One firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries to his arm and leg during the fire fight was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No injuries or structure damage were immediately reported, but fire officials urged residents who lived near the fire to shelter in place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire officials said preliminary indications showed that there were no homeless encampments near the fire's point of origin.

