Police investigating home invasion in Hollywood Hills

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of suspected robbers broke into a home in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning, according to police.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road near Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Police said the homeowner told investigators there were about three to four suspects, though a detailed description wasn't immediately released.

The homeowner was armed but no shots were fired, police said. It's unclear if anything was taken.

So far, no arrests have been made and no injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.