Squatters take over Hollywood Hills home; OnlyFans model says she was renting room

Squatters took over another luxury home in the Hollywood Hills, according to real estate agents who say it's a problem they're seeing more often.

Squatters took over another luxury home in the Hollywood Hills, according to real estate agents who say it's a problem they're seeing more often.

Squatters took over another luxury home in the Hollywood Hills, according to real estate agents who say it's a problem they're seeing more often.

Squatters took over another luxury home in the Hollywood Hills, according to real estate agents who say it's a problem they're seeing more often.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Squatters took over another luxury home in the Hollywood Hills, according to real estate agents who say it's a problem they're seeing more often.

Video shows police carrying suitcases out of the home as a squatter and her dog were confronted by the husband and wife realtors responsible for the listing. They say five to six people were living in the vacant home.

"We came back to do an open house right after the new year and the lockbox was cut off of the house," said Emily Randall-Smith.

They quickly realized someone was living inside the home and called police.

Randall-Smith says the woman claimed to be an OnlyFans model who was renting a room in the house under a fake lease created by a man who was not at the house when police showed up.

"They had fully moved in there. They had suitcases, bags. They had food in the fridge, food cooked on the stove."

A quick walk through the home revealed it in a disheveled state.

"There was a lot of dog poop... the beds were all messed up, there was a lot of trash everywhere. It kind of seemed like someone was irresponsibly living there," she added.

All of the squatters were eventually removed from the property. No arrests were made.

A stunning multimillion-dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills has been badly vandalized and invaded by squatters.

The Hollywood Hills have seemingly become a target for squatters.

Last August, police busted multiple squatters inside another multi-million dollar home and discovered the property had been badly vandalized.

Randall-Smith had the following recommendation for property owners in the area: "Get a Ring, get a security system, get something that you're having security at your house and getting people on video."