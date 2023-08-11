Stunning mansion in Hollywood Hills invaded by squatters

The six-bedroom, 12-bath property has broken windows, graffiti and trash strewn about the grounds.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stunning multimillion-dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills has been badly vandalized and invaded by squatters.

Police were at the property Thursday afternoon after receiving a report of a screaming woman.

AIR7 HD observed officers detaining and questioning several people. But in the end, LAPD says they were not able to locate the owner of the property and no complaint was filed to launch a criminal investigation.

Officers advised the squatters they were not allowed to stay at the property but did not arrest them.

It's unclear how long the property has been vacant. But damage includes broken glass, graffiti, furniture in shreds and trash strewn about the roof and grounds.

Online real-estate sites indicate the six-bedroom, 12-bath property with a pool and luxury amenities could be worth $10 million or more - though its present condition could impact that value. Several sites referred to it as a REO bank-owned foreclosure.

In January 2022, SWAT responded to the property on a report of a resident returning home to find a squatter living there who refused to leave. The squatter, reportedly armed with a shotgun and accompanied by his dog, refused to leave for hours before police were eventually able to take him into custody.