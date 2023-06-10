Man terrifies Hollywood Hills residents by knocking on doors, talking incoherently

Hollywood Hills residents are on edge after a man wandered the neighborhood knocking on doors while talking incoherently.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hollywood Hills residents are on edge after a man wandered the neighborhood knocking on doors while talking incoherently.

Twice in one night this past week terrified residents called the police because they feared for their safety.

A Ring camera video at one of the homes impacted shows the man walking up late at night and knocking on the door while carrying a bag filled with unknown items.

The first incident reported to police occurred around 9:12 p.m. on June 7 on Linford Drive. The suspect was identified as a male in his 30s or 40s, unkept, knocking on the victim's door and talking incoherently.

A second incident occurred at the 2800 block of Beachwood Canyon at around 1:30 a.m. on June 8, the same night as the first incident. The homeowner said they were scared for their safety due to the suspect knocking on doors. When police arrived, they were unable to locate the man.

Police are still trying to identify the man as of Friday, June 9.