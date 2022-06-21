LAFD ground crews and water-dropping aircraft battling brush fire in Hollywood Hills

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles Monday night.

The fire quickly burned at least one acre, according to officials.

The Coyote Fire was first reported at about 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of N Barham Boulevard, above a dog park near the Ava Apartment complex.

Over 72 LAFD firefighters and at least four water-dropping helicopters are battling the blaze in an attempt to douse the flames, and prevent it from getting close to homes.

The fire is burning toward Coyote Canyon, according to LAFD. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews have also joined the firefight as part of mutual aid.

There are currently no evacuations and no structures are threatened, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Updated information will be posted here as it becomes available.

