LAPD cracking down on rowdy house parties plaguing Hollywood Hills as bars, clubs remain closed

With bars and clubs closed, the Los Angeles Police Department says the Hollywood Hills have become a hotbed for noisy house parties.
With bars and clubs closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Police Department says the Hollywood Hills have become a hotbed for noisy house parties, many of them at short-term rentals.

Officers in the Hollywood Division are cracking down on large gatherings and they released a video with warnings and information on Twitter.

"Please, don't come up here to party. Come up here and enjoy Hollywood, but observe and obey the COVID," said one officer wearing a face mask.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Hollywood Division received 49 calls about parties last week - 15 to 20% more than usual for Memorial Day weekend.

Prosecutors say consequences for parties can range from a citation to six months in jail.

"Those consequences don't just apply to the person throwing the party, they can also apply to you the homeowner," said Ethan Weaver with the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.
