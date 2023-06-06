Large homeless encampment in Hollywood near The Fonda Theatre being cleared out

A large homeless encampment in Hollywood is being cleared out as the city of Los Angeles works to move more unhoused individuals indoors.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A large homeless encampment in Hollywood is being cleared out as the city of Los Angeles works to move more unhoused individuals indoors.

The cleanup began Tuesday morning at the intersection of El Centro Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard near The Fonda Theatre.

The people living in tents will reportedly be offered housing through the city's Inside Safe program, which has helped complete several other homeless encampment cleanups in areas like Venice and other parts of L.A. Another large encampment sits near Argyle Avenue and Yucca Street.

Hollywood resident Walter Vera was in the area as crews were working and said he's lived in the area for the last 20 years and referred to it as "the worst he's ever seen."

"It's been probably since the pandemic, which it was understandable in the beginning, but then the city, the officials never took care of it and now, finally, they get to relocate them," he said. "I used to do sightseeing tours. My business used to operate in this intersection, which I wasn't able to do it anymore because of the homeless situation. Tourists were scared to stop by."

Eyewitness News recently published a report on Hollywood homeless encampments. At the time, residents expressed their frustrations with Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose district covers parts of Hollywood.

According to Soto-Martinez, the Hollywood encampments are listed as a priority for his team.

"Focusing first on areas that are more sensitive, perhaps around schools, or parks or where families congregate," he said.

Soto-Martinez told Eyewitness News there are 3,000 homeless people in L.A.'s 13th District with only 700 beds in shelters. At the time of the May 23 report, all those beds were occupied.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.