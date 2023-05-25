Hollywood homeless encampments: Are they here to stay?

According to Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, who represents much of Hollywood, there are 3,000 homeless people in L.A.'s 13th District with only 700 beds in shelters.

According to Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, who represents much of Hollywood, there are no available beds in his district.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- On the same block as the legendary Fonda Theatre on El Centro Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard sits a growing homeless encampment.

Some people living in those tents have lived there for two years.

Hollywood residents told ABC7 they feel like Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose district covers many parts of Hollywood, is ignoring the encampment and others in the neighborhood.

"As far as I can tell, they're just going to be able to stay there for as long as they want," said Hollywood resident Keith Johnson.

According to Soto-Martinez, this encampment is a priority for their office.

"Focusing first on areas that are more sensitive, perhaps around schools, or parks or where families congregate," he said.

According to Soto-Martinez, there are 3,000 homeless people in L.A.'s 13th District with only 700 beds in shelters.

As of Tuesday, all those beds are occupied.

An ABC7 analysis of Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority data from 2022 showed there were roughly 25,000 beds in all shelter projects, from emergency shelters to bridge housing in L.A. County.

About 6,000 beds were left vacant.

Around the corner from The Fonda Theatre, there is another large encampment on Argyle Avenue and Yucca Street.

David Gadd has lived in Hollywood for nearly 40 years and has watched the number of tents on Argyle Street grow from 13 to 16 in the last few months. He sent a letter to Mayor Karen Bass about his concerns but claims he never heard back.

"The main issue for us right now is that it's an ADA violation," he said. "These people have their stuff strewn all over the sidewalk; many of our members are senior citizens."

People living in the homeless encampment on El Centro Avenue have been offered housing but according to Soto-Martinez, there's not enough.

When it comes to accepting housing, Courtney Morning, who has lived on the streets for two years, said she would move inside now if there were availability.

Hugo Soto-Martinez believes dismantling encampments without proper housing is not a good solution but remains optimistic about Bass' "Inside Safe" program, which offers temporary housing using motel rooms.

A large encampment on Cahuenga Boulevard under the 101 Freeway was cleared in her first 100 days in office.

Soto-Martinez said it's the lack of space keeping these people on El Centro Avenue on the street.

"If you wanted to put everyone in some kind of housing, it's just simply doesn't add up," he said.

Bass declined an on-camera interview but provided the following statement from Zach Seidl, a spokesperson for her office.

"Right now, the Mayor is working to pass a budget that will help us scale Inside Safe into a citywide program. The lack of interim housing has been a big obstacle in confronting the homelessness crisis and the Mayor will continue to use different innovative methods to urgently bring more housing online."