Family mourning security guard, aspiring musician shot to death in Hollywood

Carlos Beltran wasn't in a gang and didn't have any known enemies, and he wasn't robbed, so his family wants to know why he was shot to death in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nataly Beltran grew up in Hollywood with her brothers. She spent one recent morning consoling one and arranging a funeral for the other.

Carlos Beltran, 40, was shot in the head and killed around 1 a.m. Friday.

His family isn't sure why it happened.

"His bank card was left behind," Nataly says. "His phone. The car itself. They did not steal anything from him, they just took his life."

Carlos, the oldest in the family, went by "Chunk."

Nataly says he worked as an overnight security guard, so it was common for him to be up late on his days off.

It was also not surprising that he was driving around Hollywood, as he often did, filming music videos.

"He loved music. Music was his passion and his motivation and that's what I want him to be remembered by."

The LAPD hasn't shared any information on a possible suspect.

It's unclear if anyone saw, heard or has video of the moments around the murder.

The street where it happened runs parallel to the 101 freeway about a block north of Hollywood Boulevard.

"He was not in any type of gangs. He wasn't. So I don't understand. I have nothing. No enemies. Nothing makes sense."

The family plans to host a fundraiser here this weekend and has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Carlos' funeral.