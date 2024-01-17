3 injured, including firefighter, in Hollywood house fire

Firefighters rescued 2 men trapped behind a security gate. The firefighter reportedly suffered injuries to his ear.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Two people were hurt and a firefighter suffered burn injuries Wednesday morning during a house fire in Hollywood.

Fire crews responded to the home on N. Cherokee Avenue, between De Longpre and Fountain avenues, around 3 a.m.

Firefighters rescued two men trapped behind a gate inside the home. They were rushed to the hospital, one of whom remains in grave condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a flash over occurred when fire crews were inside the home and one firefighter sustained ear burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.