Dead body found on Metro Red Line in Hollywood; cause of death investigation underway

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dead body was found on the Metro Red Line in Hollywood on Tuesday night.

LAPD arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hollywood and Vine Red Line B station.

Metro authorities halted train traffic for a period of time on the Union Station destinations portion of the tracks to allow for an investigation.

A death investigation is still ongoing, and it is not clear if there was any foul play at this time.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The latest death on the Metro comes as safety concerns have been increasing for both riders and city officials alike.

More than 20 deaths have been recorded on Metro trains and buses so far this year, with most appearing to be drug overdoses.

And, in April, three stabbings occurred in just one week.

According to L.A. data, crime has risen significantly from year-to-year. Crime data for this past February showed an increase by 21% when compared to the previous February.

The biggest increase in crime has been drug-related, with about 50 drug-related crime incidents in February.

However, Metro officials say the increase in arrests is due to an increase in patrols.