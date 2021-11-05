Man arrested in Indiana for fatally shooting woman on Metro train in Hollywood, LAPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in Indiana for fatally shooting woman on Metro train

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 23-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 28-year-old woman aboard a Metro Red Line train at the Hollywood/Vine Station last month was arrested in South Bend, Indiana Thursday.

Andre Dunlap was arrested about 1:45 p.m. in connection with the fatal shooting of Danielle Harlemon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were dispatched about 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 10 to Metro's Hollywood/Vine Station in response to a call of a shooting. When they arrived, people were performing CPR on Harlemon, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Woman fatally shot at Hollywood Metro station
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators say the train stopped at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street when the suspect shot the victim and took off.



"Witnesses saw an agitated suspect pacing on the train. He had a verbal argument with the victim, who was seated nearby," police said in an Oct. 10 news release. "The train stopped at (the) Hollywood/Vine (Station). The suspect shot the victim and exited the train onto Hollywood Boulevard in an unknown direction."

Dunlap was arrested as part of a joint operation between the LAPD, South Bend Police Department Strategic Force Unit and FBI, according to the LAPD. He will be extradited to Los Angeles and his bail will be set at $2.085 million.

Dunlap, who was on parole for an attempted robbery in Los Angeles and was homeless at the time of the shooting, is from Indiana and fled back there after allegedly shooting Harlemon, according to police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countywoman shotarresthomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News