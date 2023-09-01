New housing complex in Hollywood welcomes nearly 60 seniors, part of efforts to address homelessness

A new housing complex in Hollywood is welcoming seniors home. Nearly 60 people have a safe place to lay their heads thanks to government assistance programs and donations.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new housing complex in Hollywood is welcoming seniors home. Nearly 60 people have a safe place to lay their heads thanks to government assistance programs and donations.

At Maria Diaz's apartment, there are touches of pink throughout.

"Pink and baby blue, light blue. That's my two favorite colors," she said after welcoming journalists into her home.

Diaz moved into her apartment last month after living on the streets for more than five years.

"The streets are very dangerous. It is very dangerous. I've seen a lot, you know. It was hard," said Diaz, who lived on Skid Row. "God took care of me, and I had a lot of friends on the streets that were watching me all the time. If I needed this or if I needed that, they were there for me."

The PATH Villas Hollywood - part of a nonprofit homelessness service provider - welcomed nearly 60 senior residents, a growing population of unhoused people.

"Seniors who spent their life working in the service industry, maybe didn't have a pension, didn't have 401(k). You can't support yourself on Social Security if you have that," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said.

The program operates through subsidies and a project-based voucher program. It is funded through Measure H and other local, state and federal resources.

Enrique Saldaña, a PATH Villas Hollywood project director, said they can connect residents with mental health services, offer bi-weekly grocery distribution, social events and more.

"A lot of individuals come from a community, and we want to try to build community for them also here," Saldaña said.

Diaz moved in just one day after her 73rd birthday.

"Oh my God, I was happy. I was happy that this is going to be my home from now on," she recalled.

But she hasn't forgotten about people who still do not have shelter and calls on elected officials to help.

"Get them off the streets," she said. "I want them to go in to a shelter, so they can help them find their own home, like I'm happy to be here."

Diaz hopes to find a job and have her own car to get to work, adding she's open to any work that's out there. She would also like to welcome a furry friend into her new home.

"I want to get a little kitten," she said.