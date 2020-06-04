George Floyd protests continue in Los Angeles, Santa Monica and across Southern California as demonstrators demand justice

George Floyd

Demonstrations are being held in Los Angeles and across Southern California on Thursday over the in-custody death of George Floyd.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of people again took to the streets of Southern California Thursday for marches sparked by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and long-simmering frustrations over incidents of police brutality.

Protests continued as family, friends and officials converge in Minneapolis for the first of several memorial services for Floyd.

Celebrities, civil rights activists, politicians and family members of Floyd sang "Amazing Grace," prayed and joined together in a rousing memorial that was both a celebration of his life and a mourning of a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.

Meanwhile, locally and nationwide, protests continued even as prosecutors in Minnesota announced they are filing charges against the three other Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest that preceded Floyd's death. They are also increasing the charge to second-degree murder for former officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen in a video placing a knee on Floyd's neck for an extended time.

The demonstrations across the Southland on Thursday are as scheduled:

-Los Angeles City Hall, all day, with most protesters expected to arrive by 4 p.m.
-6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Acacia Avenue and Compton Boulevard, Compton
-9 a.m. at Baldwin Park City Hall,14403 Pacific Ave, Baldwin Park
-10 a.m. at Hollywood and Vine, Hollywood
-Noon at McCambridge Park, Burbank
-Noon at Miramar Park, Redondo Beach

-1 p.m. at Grand and Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar
-1 p.m. at Eastside Cafe and Semillas del Pueblo, El Sereno
-1 p.m. at Irvine City Hall, Irvine
-1 p.m. at Montebello Park, 1401 W. Whittier Blvd, Montebello
-1 p.m. at UCLA Royce Hall, Los Angeles
-2 p.m. at the intersection of Tujunga and Magnolia, North Hollywood
-2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center in South Los Angeles for an 8 minute, 46 second moment of silence to memorialize Floyd
-3 p.m. at Mayberry Park, South Whittier
-3:30 p.m. at Long Beach City Hall, 411 W Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach (sit-in)

A handful of vigils are also being held:

-1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Irvine City Hall
-4 p.m. at Sierra Vista Park, 611 E. Sierra Madre Blvd. in Sierra Madre

Protests remain mainly calm Wednesday as some demonstrations locally and nationwide have attracted looters and vandals. Many law enforcement agencies have stated that much of the violence and destruction was at the hands of opportunists seeking to capitalize on the protests that are calling for an end to police brutality and injustice against African Americans.

After curfew, protesters spell BLM with their bodies on Hollywood rooftop
Well after a countywide curfew began, some Black Lives Matters protesters remained in Hollywood and were lying down on a rooftop in the shape of the letters BLM.



The California National Guard arrived in Los Angeles Monday after several non-violent protests in the area turned chaotic as some individuals, who did not appear to be involved in the protests, began looting. More than 100 people were arrested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
