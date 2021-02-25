Gunman sought after shooting man and stealing his dogs in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A gunman is sought after a man was shot and had two small bulldogs stolen from him in Hollywood Wednesday evening, police said.The victim was walking his dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles police said.Paramedics arrived to the scene and rushed the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but he appeared to be alert and talking to first responders.While the victim was getting treated on the sidewalk, he was cradling a third dog close to him. Another man is later seen removing the dog from the victim's arms to comfort it.Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene, possibly in a white Nissan vehicle.