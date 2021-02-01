Six in custody for unauthorized changes to Hollywood sign

It appeared the letters on the sign were altered to read "Hollyboob."
The alterations were not permanent and park rangers quickly restored the sign to its normal status.
A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals.— Captain Steve Lurie (@LAPDLurie) February 1, 2021
LAPD officers took six people into custody.
The sign is protected with gates and sensors and entering the property is considered trespassing.
Trespassers have managed to alter the sign on a few occasions in the past, including changing it to read "Hollyweed" in 2017 and "Holywood" for a visit by the pope in 1987.
In 2016 a YouTube prankster climbed the sign and displayed a banner that declared "I'm back!"
