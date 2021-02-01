Six in custody for unauthorized changes to Hollywood sign

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Six people are in custody after apparently making unauthorized changes to the Hollywood sign.

It appeared the letters on the sign were altered to read "Hollyboob."

The alterations were not permanent and park rangers quickly restored the sign to its normal status.



LAPD officers took six people into custody.

The sign is protected with gates and sensors and entering the property is considered trespassing.

Trespassers have managed to alter the sign on a few occasions in the past, including changing it to read "Hollyweed" in 2017 and "Holywood" for a visit by the pope in 1987.

In 2016 a YouTube prankster climbed the sign and displayed a banner that declared "I'm back!"

