Suspect attempts to steal Hollywood tour van in middle of Sunset Boulevard, police say

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Tourists had a front row seat to a bizarre scene in Hollywood on Saturday.It happened at around 12:40 p.m. in the middle of the Sunset strip.Police say a man, believed to be homeless, attempted to steal a tour van, sparking a short chase. The pursuit ended in West Hollywood at Sunset and La Cienega boulevards where investigators say the suspect got into a brief standoff with officers.Police were eventually able to make an arrest when the man left the van and tried to walk away.At one point, the suspect apparently crashed into a parked car, but no injuries were reported. He has since been placed into custody.