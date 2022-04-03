caught on video

Suspect attempts to steal Hollywood tour van in middle of Sunset Boulevard, police say

The man, who is believed to be homeless, sparked a short chase followed by a brief standoff with police.
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Tourists had a front row seat to a bizarre scene in Hollywood on Saturday.

It happened at around 12:40 p.m. in the middle of the Sunset strip.

Police say a man, believed to be homeless, attempted to steal a tour van, sparking a short chase. The pursuit ended in West Hollywood at Sunset and La Cienega boulevards where investigators say the suspect got into a brief standoff with officers.

Police were eventually able to make an arrest when the man left the van and tried to walk away.

At one point, the suspect apparently crashed into a parked car, but no injuries were reported. He has since been placed into custody.

