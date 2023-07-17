Adam Schiff, Michael Rapaport join SAG-AFTRA picket lines as 1st full week of strike begins

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rep. Adam Schiff and "Atypical" actor Michael Rapaport joined the SAG-AFTRA and WGA on the picket lines Monday.

The SAG-AFTRA, which represents TV and film actors, went on strike last week after not being able to reach a deal with Hollywood studios before the previous contract expired. The WGA, which represents TV and film writers, has been on strike since May.

The actors' strike centers on their pay, which they say has been undercut by streaming and inflation, as well as health benefits, the growing tendency to make performers create video auditions at their own expense and the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence.

Writers have been striking for months in a fight for better residuals from streaming services and protections against artificial intelligence.

"All too many people back in the Congress think that everyone who works in this industry is some multi-million celebrity," said Schiff. "When the reality is that most of these folks are just people trying to put bread on the table, keep a roof over their head, provide for their family, work enough so that they can qualify for health insurance. They are hard-working people, and the fight for the workers in this industry is really the same fight all over the country."

Rapaport spoke on the importance of the strike happening now as well.

"We're here, doing what we got to do to make things right with the union. And, its not what we want to do. I'm sure it's not what the opposing side wants to have happen but here we are. It has to happen now because things are not right and not fair and we got to do what we got to do to make things fair," said Rapaport.

Picket lines are expected throughout the offices of major film and TV studios all week.