SAG-AFTRA actors to picket outside major film and TV studios Friday as historic strike gets underway

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actors will picket outside major film and TV studios on Friday as the strike involving Hollywood's biggest stars gets underway.

Strike demonstrations are set to begin at 9 a.m. in front of Netflix, Warner Bros., Paramount, Disney and four other studios in Los Angeles. Demonstrations will take place at four spots in New York City as well.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher announced the strike on Thursday at a press conference, where she gave an impassioned speech chastising executives.

"Employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run," Drescher said. "It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history."

The strike centers around the issues of increasing pay -- which actors say has been undercut by inflation and the streaming ecosystem -- benefits, the growing tendency to make performers create video auditions at their own expense and the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence.

The actors will be joining the WGA, which represents film and TV writers, on the picket lines. Screenwriters have been on strike since May.

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars have already commented on the strike, including actor George Clooney.

"This is an inflection point in our industry. Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living. For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors that journey starts now," the actor said via a representative.

But the question people are asking is: Do the studios really have the money to meet the strikers' demands?

One expert says the answer is somewhere in the middle.

"Of course the studios will tell you, they don't have much money. The unions will say, you have oodles of money, come on and pony up. The reality is somewhere in the middle," said Dominic Patten, the senior editor of Deadline.

Eyewitness News will have continuing coverage throughout the day on SAG-AFTRA's first day on the picket lines.