Nipsey Hussle, Carrie Fisher to receive posthumous stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The two beloved stars are among a list of 38 new honorees included in the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2022 announced on Thursday.
Other stars included in the motion picture category who will see their stars unveiled include Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa and Tessa Thompson.
Also, other stars included in the recording category include the Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte and Martha Reeves.
The television category is represented by Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wenn and Kenan Thompson.
The live theater, live performance world will honor Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale.
And ABC's Michael Strahan will be recognized in the category or sports entertainment.
