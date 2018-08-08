Holy Fire: Arson suspect gives interview at Trabuco Canyon home prior to arrest

Holy Fire arson suspect Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, gave an interview to ONSCENE.TV before he was arrested in connection to the blaze that has burned more than 6,200 acres.

By ABC7.com staff
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
The Holy Fire arson suspect arrested in connection with the blaze that has burned more than 6,000 acres gave an interview at his Trabuco Canyon home before he was taken into custody.

Sitting shirtless outside his rural cabin, Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, said that he did not know how the fire started when explicitly asked that question by a news videographer.

"I have no idea," Clark said. "I was asleep. I had two earplugs in. I've been up for, like, 20-some-odd days because Mission Hospital put me on this Amblin stuff."



Clark, who explained how he feared for his life because he had "been terrorized" by gangs, spent most of the interview discussing issues with utilities surrounding his cabin such as water pressure and air pressure.

Clark is currently being held at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

If convicted on all of the charges he faces, Clark could be behind bars for life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firearrestfiredrugsms-13 gangOrange CountyRiverside CountyTrabuco Canyon
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to blaze
Holy Fire burns 6,200 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona line
Top Stories
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to blaze
Holy Fire burns 6,200 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona line
Banning teachers hold 3-day strike over added instructional hours
Faye Spanos, wife of Chargers owner Alex Spanos, dies at 92
Long Beach has most 'nice days' among all US cities
Man at New Mexico compound trained kids for school shootings
New program that observes baby's behavior can help boost mom's mood
Man accused of sexually assaulting children in Sylmar
Show More
Man found dead near business in Hawthorne
LA drug raid: 22 arrested in cartel-connected smuggling operation
USC president officially steps down amid ongoing scandals
Bill to extend bar closing time in Southland faces opposition
Aliso Canyon gas leak: $119.5M settlement announced
More News