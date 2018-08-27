Holy Fire: Flames reignite near Santiago Peak in Cleveland National Forest, prompting renewed response

By ABC7.com staff
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters from at least two agencies were responding Monday morning to a renewed fire activity in the Holy Fire burn area, officials said.

Although the 22,885-acre Holy Fire is officially 91 percent contained, video from a stationary camera atop Santiago Peak near Trabuco Canyon showed active flames and massive plumes of smoke shortly after 10 a.m. Monday

There were no immediate reports of new injuries or structural damage.

The Cleveland National Forest agency said it was dispatching resources to the scene, and the Orange County Fire Authority sent a helicopter and hand crew to assist with what it described as a "flare-up."
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
