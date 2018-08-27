Firefighters from at least two agencies were responding Monday morning to a renewed fire activity in the Holy Fire burn area, officials said.Although the 22,885-acre Holy Fire is officially 91 percent contained, video from a stationary camera atop Santiago Peak near Trabuco Canyon showed active flames and massive plumes of smoke shortly after 10 a.m. MondayThere were no immediate reports of new injuries or structural damage.The Cleveland National Forest agency said it was dispatching resources to the scene, and the Orange County Fire Authority sent a helicopter and hand crew to assist with what it described as a "flare-up."