Thieves target Home Depot in Lakewood, making off with hammers, crowbars; 4 suspects in custody

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Four suspects were taken into custody after as many as 10 thieves targeted a Home Depot in Lakewood on Friday evening, making off with hammers, crowbars and other tools, authorities said.The incident took place at approximately 8 p.m., Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Deputy Miguel Meza said.The thieves took a variety of tools, including sledgehammers. After grabbing the items, they ran out of the store and got into a getaway car parked outside, Meza said.Early Saturday morning, the Sheriff's Department said four suspects were in custody after traffic stop conducted by Beverly Hills police.The theft comes as similar tools have been used in a number of smash-and-grab robberies at high-end stores in several major US cities this month.At least 18 people broke into a Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles Monday night and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, the city's police chief said. Similar crimes have been reported in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and other cities.