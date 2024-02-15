Video shows tense moments leading up to fatal Home Depot parking lot shooting in South LA

Witnesses say a security guard fatally shot a man who allegedly attacked a food vendor and tried to run people over.

A security guard fatally shot a man inside his car who allegedly attacked a food vendor and tried to run people over at a Home Depot parking lot in South Los Angeles, witnesses said.

A security guard fatally shot a man inside his car who allegedly attacked a food vendor and tried to run people over at a Home Depot parking lot in South Los Angeles, witnesses said.

A security guard fatally shot a man inside his car who allegedly attacked a food vendor and tried to run people over at a Home Depot parking lot in South Los Angeles, witnesses said.

A security guard fatally shot a man inside his car who allegedly attacked a food vendor and tried to run people over at a Home Depot parking lot in South Los Angeles, witnesses said.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A security guard fatally shot a man inside his car who allegedly attacked a food vendor and tried to run people over at a Home Depot parking lot in South Los Angeles, witnesses said.

The deadly incident unfolded Sunday afternoon at the store on W. Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The guard was trying to detain the man, who was identified as 30-year-old Carlos Lara, after he allegedly assaulted another person.

As Lara tried to drive away, the security guard shot and killed him. Lara was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carole Copeland, who was there when the incident unfolded, started filming as soon as she saw the commotion in the parking lot.

"He almost rolled over somebody, and somebody went over the trunk and then you hear 'Pop! Pop!' ... you hear the gunshots," she recalled.

In the video, you can see a crowd had surrounded Lara, who was in his car after he allegedly attacked the vendor.

"They were selling hotdogs, and the man came over there and told them they couldn't be selling hotdogs, and they got into an argument and he hit the old man," said Copeland. "He had a busted head and he was bloody."

Lara was apparently trying to flee the scene when witnesses tried to stop him, including several security guards.

"He backs up, they back up, then he cuts to go forward, and they're like, 'Stop!' ... people are banging on the car," said Copeland. "He didn't stop."

She said that's when one of the security guards opened fire, hitting Lara in the head.

The guard was detained at the scene, but has not been arrested as the investigation continues.

"I can't believe it happened like that, but I understand the security guard, because he was about to run over people," said Copeland. "I think he actually did run over people so the security guard did what he had to do to protect the other people."

Investigators said it will be up to the district attorney to determine if the guard will face any charges.