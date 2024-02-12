Security guard detained after man fatally shot at parking lot in South LA

A security guard shot and killed a man who allegedly assaulted another person in South Los Angeles.

A security guard shot and killed a man who allegedly assaulted another person in South Los Angeles.

A security guard shot and killed a man who allegedly assaulted another person in South Los Angeles.

A security guard shot and killed a man who allegedly assaulted another person in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A security guard is accused of shooting and killing a man inside his car at a Home Depot parking lot in South Los Angeles.

The deadly incident unfolded Sunday afternoon at the store on W. Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The guard was trying to detain the man after he allegedly assaulted another person.

As the victim tried to drive away, the security guard shot and killed the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has only been described as a man in his 30s.

Additional details about the alleged assault were not available, but police say the person that was involved in that was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The security guard was taken into custody at the scene.