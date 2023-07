One person was injured in a home-invasion robbery at a multi-million dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was injured in a home-invasion robbery at a multi-million dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

Police say the break-in was reported around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Vasanta Way.

Two suspects broke into the back of the home, and struck a man on the back of his head with an unknown object. They took cash and fled in the victim's SUV.

The suspects are still outstanding and a description was not immediately available.