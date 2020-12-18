Head of DCFS says home of Lancaster decapitations received police call in 2013

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Bobby Cagle, director of the Department of Children and Family Services, provided an update in the Lancaster decapitation case. Cagle said that the two children, forced to look at their slain siblings, are receiving mental health care in the aftermath of the incident.

"The children surviving are receiving all of the assistance and care that we can possibly provide them," Cagle said.

Cagle said that there was one previous call to the family's home in 2013 for an incident "totally unrelated" to the murders.

Details are emerging about the grisly Lancaster murders of two young siblings and the suspect - the children's father.

