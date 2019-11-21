Long Beach residents of sinking mobile home park win more than $50 million in settlement

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- More than a hundred families living in a Long Beach mobile home park that is sinking won a major legal battle Wednesday.The owners of the mobile home park agreed to pay more than $50 million to those families who sued over the deplorable conditions.Sharlynn Galvan has lived in her home at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park for 26 years, but she said the last several years have been a nightmare."It's been a disaster and I just try to ease myself with my friends and my caretaker," said Galvan.Residents, many of the older and low income, have dealt with infestation of rats and mice.Shifting land beneath the units built on a former landfill has caused problems, including sewage backups and flooding.Residents say their complaints were ignored and instead of making repairs, they say management increased rents about 50%. They sued the owners and won."These people paid their money on time and got nothing in return except the park that went from bad to worse," said attorney Brian Kabateck.Attorneys announced a $57 million settlement that will benefit 151 families who filed lawsuits."Now I can move on with my family and don't have to live in this crisis anymore," said Leonard Camrena, the president of the Homeowner's Association.Galvan is starting to pack, preparing to move out of the mobile home park and go to Palmdale to buy a new home."When I get the check in my hand I'm going to yell 'yay!' I can get out of here!" she said.